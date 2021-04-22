City and County Authorities meet with Jackson residents fed up with crime and take questions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The record-setting pace of homicides in Jackson prompted people of Ward one to hold a town hall with city and county authorities. It was originally two deadly shootings in the past nine months outside of M-Bar leading the neighborhood associations to call this meeting with their councilman, Police Chief and Sheriff to find out new plans M-Bar is taking to prevent crime but more so how all of Jackson is being protected.

In the wake of the M-Bar restaurant having another deadly shooting last month, councilman Ashby Foote, Ridgewood Neighborhood Association, and the M-Bar owner Richard Bradley brought this gathering together to announce new plans.

“We actually added Sheriff Deputies to the parking lot and parallel and adjacent to our business,” Bradley told us. “We plan on donating 24-hour surveillance security to Jackson Police to give access to that area.”

Those who live around this business felt the blame goes to city leadership not supplying law enforcement with adequate resources to keep up with crime and don’t want M-Bar to shut down.

“You want to close a place that gives back to your community more than you do,” Tetrina Blalock who lives in Ward one argued. “M-Bar has given out book Bags, cases of water, I have yet to see Mr. Foote do anything.”

The deadly incident at M-Bar is only one of 48 homicides Jackson has seen in 2021 so the meeting quickly expanded to all crime Jackson faces with people demanding real change and permanent solutions from officers and deputies.

“It’s not normal to hear gunshots constantly going off in your neighborhood,” Natashia Wade of Jackson said. “If you hear gunshots call the police. I just want to say it’s time for us to take our neighborhoods and communities back.”

Key speakers included Jackson Police Chief James Davis who echoed previous statements gun violence is mainly between people who are close with one another making it difficult to stop. Sheriff Lee Vance also spoke to more deputies on the way to patrol Jackson once $500,000 is paid from the city.

According to councilman Ashby Foote, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was not at this meeting because the Ridgewood Homeowners Association didn’t want to invite him.