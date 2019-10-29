City council approves application for license to reopen Jackson Zoo

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Zoo is a step closer to reopening.

The Jackson City Council voted to approve a motion that authorizes the mayor to apply for a United States Department of Agriculture(USDA) license. The vote was three to two.

If the license is granted, it will allow the zoo to put animals back on public display.

Ward 5 Councilman Charles Tillman is looking forward to having things move along. “The zoo is historical. Over a hundred-something years old. Now of course, it needs some renovations, and we all agree to do that. The neighborhood is a little old with the zoo, so we intend to do something about even upgrading the neighborhood.”

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said the decision will be useful in both the short and long run. He was not able to provide a precise timeline of when the zoo will reopen.