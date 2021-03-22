City leaders disappointed Jackson police are no-show for committee meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Jackson City council members are upset because members of the Jackson Police Department did not show up to a committee meeting on Monday to discuss funding for law enforcement.

This is not the first time members from the department haven’t shown up to law enforcement committee meetings. Councilmembers Angelique Lee and Aaron Banks were some of the most vocal about how police not showing up hurts progress.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis and staff outlined last week areas the police department can grow, such as new equipment for body cameras, patrol cars and gear. Leaders said it would cost $10,300 just to equip any new officer individually with the right gear and weapon.

Despite not thinking another meeting was necessary, the City Council wants further details to show why the new equipment is needed for the department and how the city can pay for it.

“We weren’t as well informed as we thought we were going to be as far as the details. We’d like to get up to date on the crime statistics for the year today and that wasn’t available,” said Councilman Ashby Foote.

“The council is eager to fund and help, but we need to know. This is not a witch hunt, this is not a way to come after the chief, trying to make the administration look bad. This is trying to get the details,” stated Banks.

Last week, JPD and the mayor’s office sent the City Council a memo explaining weekly meetings take up too much time for command staff to complete their other duties. The memo asked their attendance to only be required once every quarter.