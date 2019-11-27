City leaders vote for improvements to Jackson Zoo

The Jackson City Council on Tuesday voted to make improvements to the Jackson Zoo.

The council voted to demolish three dilapidated discovery buildings at the zoo. The demolition is part of the city’s plan to renovate the zoo as it changes leadership.

The council also voted to allow Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to ask the state for more than $350,000. That money will also be used for improvements to the zoo and for Livingston Park.

There is still no word on when the zoo could reopen. The zoOceanarium Group, who will take management for the zoo, said in a press release earlier in November, they are the preparation phase of reopening and are working closely with city leaders for the reopening.