City leaders want to rename JPD headquarters after Sheriff Lee Vance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Jackson mayor Tony Yarber is calling for the City of Jackson to rename JPD Headquarters after the late Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance.

The Hinds County Coroner said Vance died in his home last week from natural causes due to COVID. Councilman Kenneth Stokes announced that the City will begin moving forward with the renaming process.

Family members of Sheriff Vance attended the news conference to express their appreciation for the honorary gesture.

“I want to say on behalf of my family it’s an honor and it’s greatly appreciated for the gesture to name this after my father. We all know that he loved his job. He died with his uniform on and he was all about the city of Jackson and Hinds county. On behalf of the family we appreciate all the phone calls, the texts and the prayers. We appreciate everything,” said son, Lee Vance III.

The renaming will include the municipal courts and the Jackson Police Department.