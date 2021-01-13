City Limits Café opens at Mississippi Farmers Market

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson officially cut the ribbon to the new City Limits Café at the Mississippi Farmers Market in Jackson.

The City Limits Café is owned and operated by Ralph and Missy Elmore. The café will offer cafeteria-style quick service food, as well as made-to-order options on the grill, to the public.

The café will be open each week Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for breakfast and from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch.

LATEST STORIES: