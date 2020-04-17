City of Bassfield to give out free lunch on Saturday

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WJTV) – Community members in Bassfield are joining forces to help the ones who have been affected by Sunday storms.

On Saturday, 1,000 plates will be prepared for residents to come by to get a free meal.

Pastor Ken Roberts said, “This Saturday, we’re going to be cooking and serving plates to the community. We plan to cook for 1,000 people. Many people will be coming here to the city hall to get carry-out plates. We’ll also have volunteers taking plates out into the community to feed workers and families. Sadly enough, it’s in the event of a tragedy that it seems to pull people together, but it’s a good thing that it does so that we can meet the needs of those who have the need.”

The free lunches will handed starting at 11:30 a.m. at City Hall in Bassfield.