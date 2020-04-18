City of Brandon distributes hand sanitizer to healthcare workers and first responders during pandemic

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) In an effort to keep healthcare professionals and law enforcement safe while working during the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Brandon and Cathead Distillery partnered together to distribute hand sanitizer to employees.

The hand sanitizer distribution took place at Brandon City Hall Saturday morning for workers who have been unable to attend previous distributions.

Volunteers with the Brandon Fire Department and Brandon Police Department delivered up to 500 bottles to community members including first responders and healthcare workers.

“The whole town is welcomed, but we wanted to put emphasis on healthcare providers because many of those could not come during the week when we were giving these out Tuesday and Thursday mid-morning. Many of those were working and were unable to come, so we thought we would offer this Saturday morning when they’re not working and come get some,” said Ramie Ford, Director of Brandon Parks and Recreations.