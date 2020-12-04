City of Brandon holds annual Christmas Day parade

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Brandon is moving forward with its annual Christmas Day parade Friday night, but with a big change.

The parade route will not travel through downtown, instead it has moved to Quarry Park due to coronavirus concerns.

Ordinarily, the parade would be in downtown, where hundreds of people would gather to grab candy, grab face painting, play games and eat. Community members are now encouraged to stay in their car as the floats go by and to enjoy the show.

This celebration comes after Dr. Thomas Dobbs and hospital administrators urged the public to stay with their immediate families and not go out to parties or non-essential events.

During a period when Mississippi has had three straight days with over 2,000 new coronavirus cases daily.

