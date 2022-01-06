City of Brandon sees downward trend in crime

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s been nine years since the Brandon Police Department has seen a decrease in crime in a year’s span like they did in 2021

“We had a pretty good year as far as crime and that’s something that we’re extremely proud of but it’s nothing that I can take credit for,” said Brandon police chief William A. Thompson Jr.

Brandon police chief William Thompson Credits his officers along with the entire Rankin county law enforcement team who worked as a complete team

“The open lines of communication, the sharing of information, helping each other out when we need it. It’s the Rankin County law enforcement team that made this happen.”

According to Chief Thompson crime against persons is down 21%, property crime is down 35% and the biggest reduction of the year.. auto burglary down 52%.

He also thanks the community for their efforts.

“But I’m being proactive and getting involved in this community getting involved in a local police and sheriff departments they’re able to provide us with information to help us allocate all resources and target crime,” said William A. Thompson Jr.

“We’ve had a really good experience with them. We didn’t have any trouble at all, and we’ve are really appreciative of what they did,” Chuck Brubaker.

Chuck Brubaker moved to Brandon eight years ago and says he experienced an auto burglary and to know THIS CRIME HAD the largest decrease puts him at ease.

About a year ago we had a car break in, and we call them in about five minutes they were there and took real good care of us and got all the information.

Brandon did see an increase in 2021 not in crime but in traffic accidents.

Ten percent increase in traffic accidents which is not good. That’s something we are going to continue to work on trying to decrease traffic accidents in Brandon.

The chief says with the population of Brandon growing each year, he’s confident that with new roads going in that number can be knocked down as the city meets vehicular demand.