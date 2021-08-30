City of Brookhaven urged to shelter in place due to Tropical Storm Ida

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Lincoln County Emergency Management is urging community members in Brookhaven to shelter in place due to Tropical Storm Ida.

There are numerous trees down in the city limits along with many power outages. Currently, Brookhaven is experiencing tropical storm wind gusts and can expect it to reach 50 miles per hour to 60 miles per hour.

A flash flood warning has been issued for the area until 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Downed powerline and tree at Union St and Georgia Ave in Brookhaven pic.twitter.com/La0LqMaCYI — Leah Williams (@LeahWilliams_TV) August 30, 2021

