City of Byram hosts annual Swinging Bridge Festival

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV)- The City of Byram held its annual Swinging Bridge Festival Saturday.

Byram mayor Richard White said the organizers were able to adjust accordingly in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We cut out the carnival areas because we don’t want the kids too close, and we’ve got chairs out there for people to watch the entertainment and there are family areas, but they are at least 6 to 8 apart so we’re trying to go by everything like that.”

The festival included an antique car show, several food vendors and even arts and crafts activities for people who attend.

Willie Jones, attendee and Barbecue competitor, said he was glad the coronavirus pandemic did not affect the traditional festival.

“We can’t live in fear we gotta go head put God first. God’s always in control and he’s gone protect us. We just gotta make sure that we do the little things like washing our hands and wearing a mask.”

