City of Byram offering and accepting donations for flood victims

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) — The Robinson Estates neighborhood in Byram is no stranger to flooding, and coronavirus does not help.



Practical everyday items like toilet paper are becoming a precious commodity and many people in Byram are scrambling to find them after this past week’s severe weather and flooding.



But the City of Byram and the fire department stepped in on Saturday to collect and distribute these necessities to those who have suffered flooding loss, like Melody Coulson.

“I lost my car, my bed” Coulson said. “My adjustable bed no longer adjusts. It went through my whole house.”



Coulson said that the firefighters have been very helpful to her and her family by just providing the simplest thing.



“I lost a whole package of toilet paper,” Coulson said. “They gave me some toilet paper which is hard to find right now.”



Captain Lane Putt said that working as a first responder goes far beyond fighting fires.

“That’s why anybody gets into the fire service or police officers, stuff like that, any kind of first responder,” Putt said. “That’s what we’re doing. We’re trying to help out with anything we do.”

Putt wants to remind everyone that the Byram Fire Department always invites their community at any time.



“If they need a shelter from tornadoes, anything like that, they’re welcome here,” Putt said.