City of Byram opens new library location

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate the opening of the Beverly J. Brown Library in Byram.

Byram Mayor Richard White said this move is great for the community.

“I felt like the library was getting in a condition on Siwell Road that we needed to make some changes. We worked with the library commission, and we got them here behind our City Hall. And they’ll be here for another couple of years probably. And then, we’ll have another spot for them hopefully.”

The library will have an online summer reading program and offer different programs to help better the community.

Due to safety precaution, a mask is required for entrance. The library is located behind Byram City Hall.

