City of Byram to host Spring cleanup

Courtesy: The City of Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Byram will host its 2021 Spring Cleanup from April 16 to 26, 2021. Leaders said neighbors will be able dispose trash items at the following locations:

  • Public Works – 550 Executive Blvd
  • Lake Dockery (LAKE)
  • Davis Rd. Park – South Parking Lot

The following items will not be accepted at the sites:

  • Flammable liquids
  • Explosive materials
  • Items containing Freon
  • Propane tanks
  • Paint or paint cans
  • Oil
  • Batteries
  • Appliances
  • Tires
  • E-wastes (No computers, monitors or TV’s)

