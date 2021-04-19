City of Byram to host Spring cleanup

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Byram will host its 2021 Spring Cleanup from April 16 to 26, 2021. Leaders said neighbors will be able dispose trash items at the following locations:
- Public Works – 550 Executive Blvd
- Lake Dockery (LAKE)
- Davis Rd. Park – South Parking Lot
The following items will not be accepted at the sites:
- Flammable liquids
- Explosive materials
- Items containing Freon
- Propane tanks
- Paint or paint cans
- Oil
- Batteries
- Appliances
- Tires
- E-wastes (No computers, monitors or TV’s)