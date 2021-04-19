City of Byram to host Spring cleanup

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Byram will host its 2021 Spring Cleanup from April 16 to 26, 2021. Leaders said neighbors will be able dispose trash items at the following locations:

Public Works – 550 Executive Blvd

Lake Dockery (LAKE)

Davis Rd. Park – South Parking Lot

The following items will not be accepted at the sites: