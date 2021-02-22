City of Byram to host water giveaway on Tuesday

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Byram will host a water giveaway on Tuesday, February 23.

The event will be at the Byram Fire Department, located on 200 Byram Parkway. The giveaway will be from 9:00 a.m. until noon. One case of drinking water will be given to each car.

There will also be flush water available. Neighbors are asked to bring their own containers to be filled.

If you plan to go to the giveaway, leaders asked neighbors to enter the Byram Parkway from Siwell Road to help traffic move smoother.