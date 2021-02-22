City of Canton dealing with water issues after winter storm

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The ice has melted in Central Mississippi, but neighbors in Canton are still feeling the impacts of last week’s winter weather.

There has been a lack of water in the City. On Monday, leaders passed out 1,700 cases of water to neighbors.

“We’re just blessed in this little town. There are so many Mississippi towns that have a shortage of water. We’re just blessed to be able to have this water and make it available to our citizens,” said Mayor William Truly.

“I got kids and grandkids at home with me, too. They go through water! I really do thank the folks for this here. I really do. I appreciate it,” said Anderson Walker, who lives in the city.

Mayor Truly said that this experience was like a practice round. He said the next time winter weather impacts the city, they will be better prepared.