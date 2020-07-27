City of Canton to host free mask giveaway

Coronavirus Information

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Canton will be giving away free masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The giveaway will be on July 30, 2020, at the Canton City Hall from 9:00 a.m. until supplies run out.

