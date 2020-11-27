City of Canton hosts 31st Annual Victorian Christmas Festival

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Despite the grinch-themed weather, the holiday spirit is sweeping through Canton’s town square with the 31st Annual Victorian Christmas celebration beginning Friday at 5 p.m.

The mayor expects anywhere from 200-300 people to visit a night, but if you want to enter the town square, masks are required. Security and the Canton police will be at all entrances to make certain all visitors come in with one, and if you forget your mask, they will provide you with one.

Foot traffic will be closely monitored to prevent big crowds from gathering around one thing, and the entire festival will be held outdoors each day.

The festival will be open Monday through Sunday until 9:00 p.m. and ends December 23.

