City of Canton hosts free drive-thru mask giveaway

CANTON, Miss, (WJTV) – The City of Canton, along with Mayor William Truly, Jr., will host a free drive-thru mask giveaway on Friday, October 2.
The giveaway will be at Canton City Hall, starting at 9:00 a.m. They will hand out masks until supplies run out.
The event is sponsored by the Jackson Heart Health Study and the Mayoral Health Council.
