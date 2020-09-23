City of Canton participate in law enforcement appreciation week

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Canton is showing love to its police officers during Law Enforcement Appreciation Week. Each day this week city leaders are doing something different to say ‘Thank You.’

Jana Deer with Canton Tourism said they usually do this during the Flea Market in May, but with COVID-19 it was rescheduled.

On Monday, business owners placed blue ribbons on their doors. Tuesday, the officers were invited to a breakfast and given sweet treat.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said he is grateful and wants to let others know that officers beyond Canton are being prayed for as well.

“We want to know our appreciation to them for appreciating us, the citizens of Canton and in the community here for showing just a little appreciation for the things that we do, for keeping them safe,” said Brown.

“For all other surrounding cities and state we’re praying for them and they’re law enforcement officers. That they could gather some peace within the community with the people and that hopefully everyone can go home safe.”

On Friday, the City of Canton is having a clean-up day at the Canton Police Department, which will include trimming trees and bushes and planting flowers.

