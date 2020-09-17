City of Canton to host free drive-thru food drive on Saturday

News
Posted: / Updated:

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton leaders announced the city will hold a free drive-thru food drive on Saturday, September 19.

The event will be at the Canton Multipurpose Arena, located at 501 Soldiers Colony Road.

The drive-thru will be open from 9:00 a.m. until supplies run out.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories