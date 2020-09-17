City of Canton to host free drive-thru food drive on Saturday

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton leaders announced the city will hold a free drive-thru food drive on Saturday, September 19.
The event will be at the Canton Multipurpose Arena, located at 501 Soldiers Colony Road.
The drive-thru will be open from 9:00 a.m. until supplies run out.
LATEST STORIES:
- Travel restrictions between Canada, US hurting local economies, lawmakers say
- US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail
- Mexico: Border travel restrictions again extended, now in place through October
- Man shot and killed on Segura Avenue in Jackson
- Trump announces ‘1776 Commission’ to promote ‘patriotic education’