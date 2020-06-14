City of Canton to host Hot Air Balloon Fest

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV)- The 2020 Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Festival will be held July 2-5 in Canton.

The festival will feature over 25 balloons, a fireworks extravaganza, entertainment, concessions, and other festivities.

On Friday, July 3, there will be a Steak & BBQ Competition. The steak competition is a sanctioned event that only the judges will be sampling the food.

There will also be a vast array of competitive events for pilots to test their balloon savvy in pursuit of valuable cash prizes.

For more information on how to sign up and participate in the competitions, visit here.