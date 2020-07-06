City of Canton to issue mandatory face mask order

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Canton will enact a mandatory face mask order due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Mayor William Truly Jr. will hold a news conference on Tuesday, July 7, to address the order. The news conference will start at 10:30 a.m. at Canton City Hall.
