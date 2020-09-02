City of Clinton 2021 Budget includes tax decrease

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher and the Board of Aldermen voted to set the Fiscal Year 2021 budget which includes reducing property taxes for Clinton neighbors.

During the meeting, the board presented a 2021 budget that includes $1,000,000 in street paving, replacement of two bridges, completion of two phases of walking trails, park improvements and renovations to the historic Robinson Park.

Mayor Phil Fisher described the 2021 budget as a “Pause budget, due to the uncertainty of COVID-19.” The 2021 budget reflects the Fiscal Year 2020 budget expenditures and revenue levels.

For more information regarding the specifics of the FY’ 2021 Budget, click here.

LATEST STORIES: