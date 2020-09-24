City of Clinton extends free Wi-Fi to neighbors

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Clinton leaders, three Wi-Fi hotspots have been installed to help neighbors who are unable to access the internet or have slow internet speeds. Mayor Phil Fisher authorized the expansion of free Wi-Fi access for neighbors to assist students and employees working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wi-Fi hotspots have been deployed in spaces that allow the ability to social distance in an open space.

Wi-Fi locations may be found at:

· Lion’s Club Park, 251 East Leake Street

· Wood Activity Center parking lot, 111 Clinton Boulevard

· Bark Park parking lot, 913 Old Vicksburg Road

Social distancing and hygiene precautions are required. Each hotspot has a firewall and content filters to prevent inappropriate use. No password is required.

Clinton Public School District leadership expressed their appreciation for the expanded internet capabilities as important for current distance education programs.

“Internet accessibility during these unprecedented times has become more important than ever in order to ensure that the students of the Clinton Public School District are able to access virtual instruction,” Clinton Public School District Dr. Tim Martin said. “The school district is very appreciative of the efforts to provide free Wi-Fi hotspots by the City and encourage our students to take advantage of these locations.”

Security cameras are in use at the facilities offering free Wi-Fi to allow neighbors an additional layer of safety while accessing the internet.

