City of Clinton files complaint against Entergy with PSC

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton filed a Formal Billing and Services Complaint against Entergy Mississippi, LLC (“Entergy”). In the filing, city leaders are asking for the Public Service Commission (PSC) to investigate and determine if Entergy’s charges in regards to street lighting are contrary to Mississippi Code §77-3-41.

The city is asking the PSC to investigate several areas of concern:

· Paying monthly fees for lighting poles that are decades old and far exceed any known depreciation schedule;

· Paying monthly fees for obsolete mercury vapor lights that should have long since been replaced by more energy efficient fixtures, and;

· Paying monthly fees for underground supply lines installed as far back as 1946.

Clinton leaders believe Entergy’s charges for street lighting are contrary to Mississippi Code §77-3-41. They said the rates are unjust, unreasonable, and materially excessive.

The City pays for this equipment in perpetuity, long past any reasonable useful life or statutory depreciation schedule. One particular example involves 331 concrete poles installed in 1979 as best as the City can determine, for which the City is still paying a monthly fee. By the City’s calculations the cost of these poles at the time of installation would have been approximately $104,642 yet the City has paid to date approximately $1,100,000 and is still paying every month. If installed at today’s prices, the cost of the poles would be approximately $397,000. It is the City of Clinton’s contention that street light assets fall within the residual asset class to which applies a 7-year depreciation period. The City has found case law that indicates these assets should be on a 7-year depreciation schedule. The United States Tax Court has held that street light assets owned and depreciated by an electric utility do not constitute assets used in the distribution of electricity for sale and do not fall in asset classes subject to 15 or 20 year depreciation periods. Additional examples of unjust, unreasonable, and excessive practices also exist. Billing documentation acquired by City leadership, indicates the City is still being charged for “Underground supply line (per foot installed after 1-1-1946)” and “30 ft. Class 7 Wood Creo Pole (installed prior to 1-1-1979)”. City of Clinton

“It is incomprehensible that Clinton is being charged for these items that have benchmark dates from 74 and 41 years ago, respectively. No specific installation data is provided for the vast majority of street lighting assets for which Clinton is paying,” stated Mayor Phil Fisher.

Prior to filing the formal complaint, city leaders said they sought clarifying information from Entergy, but the company has not provided documentation or explanations about the charges.