City of Clinton Municipal Election voter registration, absentee ballot information

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Voter registration for the upcoming City of Clinton Primary Elections will end on Monday, March 8. Applicants may register in the Circuit or Municipal Clerk’s Office or mail their registration with a postmark by March 8. The voter registration form is available for download online.

For neighbors who would like to register to vote but cannot stop by the clerk’s office on a weekday, the Municipal Clerk’s Office will be open on Saturday, March 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to register residents to vote. The Municipal Clerk’s Office is open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for voter registration.

Absentee ballots for the upcoming Primary Election are now available in the Municipal Clerk’s office. The Municipal Clerk’s Office will be open on both Saturday, March 27 and Saturday, April 3 for absentee voting. The last day to submit an absentee ballot for the Primary Election is Saturday, April 3.

The primaries on April 6 will be for Republican seats on the Board of Alderman. According to city leaders, no Democrat primaries will be held on April 6 since all Democrat candidates are running unopposed within their party.

Some polling locations have changed due to COVID-19 protocols or construction at previously used locations.

Ward 1 – Clinton Fire Station #3 (across from Lovett Elementary)

Parking available at Northside Park

1659 W Northside Drive

Ward 2 – Wildwood Baptist Church

101 Auburn Drive

Ward 3 – Traceway Park Administration Building

200 Soccer Row

Ward 4 – Wood Activity Center

111 Clinton Boulevard

Ward 5 – Clinton Public Works Building

525 Springridge Road

Ward 6 – Clinton YMCA

400 Lindale Street

Clinton’s Municipal General Election will be held on June 8, 2021. Polling locations, find your ward, voter registration, and absentee ballot information may be found on the City of Clinton website.