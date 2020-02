CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton is offering sandbags for neighbors ahead of possible flash flooding. Barricades are also in place in several areas in the city.

The Clinton Public Works Department will have sandbags available as supplies last during its regular operating hours. The department is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 525 Springridge Road.