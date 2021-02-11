City of Clinton prepares for Arctic blast

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Clinton are preparing for extremely cold weather across the region through next week.
Public Works Officials are monitoring road conditions throughout the weekend and early next week. Crews will be treating overpasses and major thoroughfares to ensure the safety of our residents.
City leaders advise neighbors to prepare for winter weather and stay weather aware over the next seven days.
The following tips are recommended:
- Bring pets indoors to protect them from freezing temperatures.
- Wrap exposed water pipes and water spigots.
- Know how to turn off your water at the meter in case you suffer a break inside your house.
- Let faucets drip and open cabinet doors to allow heat to flow to pipes.