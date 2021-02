CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Roads and overpasses in the city of Clinton have begun to experience light icing. According to city leaders, Public Works has begun to treat roads and bridges.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has been notified to treat the bridge over I-20 at Springridge Road. Several accidents have been reported.

Clinton police are asking drivers to avoid making unnecessary trips. Icing is also being reported around the metro area.