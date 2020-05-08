City of Clinton Spring Cleanup begins Saturday

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton’s annual Spring Citywide Cleanup will take place May 9 – 16. During the cleanup period, there will be dumpsters available for neighbors at the old Northside Elementary School location at 1111 Old Vicksburg Road.

City workers will be present to receive trash each day between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. The site will be closed on Sundays.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing measure will be in place. City officials ask that those utilizing the service remain in their vehicles and wear a mask.

According to city leaders, the Public Works Department has been receiving higher than average calls for limb and yard debris removal since the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders began. Officials ask neighbors to alleviate the strain on the limb collection truck by bringing their limbs to the cleanup site for disposal.

“Spring cleanup continues to grow in utilization by Clinton residents. Public Works hopes that the additional hours of operation will enable additional residents to participate in the service and keep our City cleaner,” said Dexter Shelby, director of Public Works. “From boats to pianos to mattresses, we have seen many types of items be disposed of during the Spring Cleanup. Residents are encouraged to utilize the free service.”

Neighbors utilizing the service are asked to line up on Longwood Place in the Briars and turn west on Old Vicksburg Road for disposal. Due to the expense of the program, the Public Works Department will limit the service to Clinton neighbors only. Those utilizing the service will be asked to show proof of residency. Accepted forms of identification include a City of Clinton water/garbage bill, a driver’s license or state-issued ID card with a Clinton address.

The spring cleanup days are a service to Clinton residents who may have items too large to dispose of on their regularly scheduled garbage collection days. Residents can dispose of yard waste, bulky items and other household debris free of charge.

The spring cleanup period does not include e-waste, such as old computers, printers or keyboards, which can often be partially recycled. Refrigerators, freezers and A/C units cannot be accepted due to freon. A separate time for disposal of e-waste and hazardous materials, such as paint and pesticides, will be offered in the fall.

For more information, call 601-924-2239 or visit www.clintonms.org/garbage.