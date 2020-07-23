City of Clinton to adapt the use of virtual reality during pandemic

Coronavirus Information

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton held a demonstration to show its response to the coronavirus through virtual reality technology.

Gabriel Prado, Director of Economic Development, worked with Mississippi-based company, Lobaki, to create tools that facilitates economic development and workforce development activities during the pandemic.

One tool that has been designed for economic development is utilizing virtual reality to create an advanced manufacturing and technology cluster in Clinton.

Virtual reality will also be used in the school district for distance learning and training for businesses.

