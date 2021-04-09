City of Clinton to host spring clean up

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton will host its annual Spring Citywide Cleanup, which will take place April 10-17 (except Sunday, April 11).

During the cleanup period, the city will have dumpsters available for neighbors at the old Northside Elementary School, located at 1111 Old Vicksburg Road. It will be held from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. each day of operation.

“Spring cleanup continues to grow in utilization and keeps our city cleaner,” said Director of Public Works Phillip Lilley. “Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to dispose of household waste and yard debris.”

“From boats to pianos to mattresses, we have seen many types of items be disposed of during the Spring Cleanup. Limbs and yard debris are also encouraged to be disposed of using the cleanup days,” said Lilley.

Neighbors using the service are asked to line up on Longwood Place in the Briars and turn west on Old Vicksburg Road for disposal.

The Public Works Department is limiting this service only to Clinton. Proof of residency, Clinton water bill or garbage bill, a driver’s license or state-issued ID card with a Clinton address are required to participate.

The spring cleanup period does not include e-waste, such as old computers, printers or keyboards, which can often be partially recycled. Refrigerators, freezers and A/C units cannot be accepted due to freon. A separate time for disposal of e-waste and hazardous materials, such as paint and pesticides, will be offered in the May 8, according to Clinton officials.