City of Corinth receives $1.48 million FEMA grant for drainage repair

CORINTH, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced Friday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved $1.48 million to support the City of Corinth’s repair of an underground storm drainage system.

FEMA is providing 75 percent of the repair cost for the South Corinth Arch Pipe Drainage System, which was damaged during Tropical Storm Olga in October 2019. That storm and corresponding flooding caused a drainage pipe to collapse, creating a sinkhole. Total project cost is estimated to be $1.98 million.

“FEMA will help Corinth restore the function and capacity of damaged infrastructure, which should improve public health and safety,” said Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate appropriations subcommittee with jurisdiction over FEMA. “I’m pleased the city will be able to restore the integrity of this drainage system with federal resources.”

Alcorn County is among 19 Mississippi counties eligible for FEMA Public Assistance grant funding through a major disaster declaration issued after the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga passed the state. President Trump approved the disaster declaration in December 2019.

