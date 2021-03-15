City of Hattiesburg announces 2.7 million water and sewer improvement project

Hattiesburg, Mississippi – The city of Hattiesburg announce a $2.7 million water and sewer improvement project for Longleaf Heights North
Mayor Toby Barker was joined by Ward 2 and Ward 4 Councilwomen Deborah Delgado and Mary Dryden whose wards will be effected during the improvement process. The city says this project will reduce brown water issues throughout the city by replacing undersized water lines. In addition to complete replacement of the sewer infrastructure.
The city says the sewer lines will take approximately 3 months to settle and following that road construction with adequate drainage and paving will take place. This project is estimated to take 9 months to a year.
Traffic along West 7th Street will be disrupted and several road closures and detour routes will take place throughout Hattiesburg.
Affected streets include:
West 7th Street between North 19th Avenue and Short Columbia Street
Melba Avenue, between West 7th Street and West 4th Street
West 6th Street, between Melba Avenue and Oliver Avenue
West 5th Street, between Presley Drive and Rawls Avenue
Oliver Avenue, between West 7th Street and West 4th Street
Gay Avenue, between West 5th Street and West 7th Street
Rawls Avenue, between West 6th Street and West 5th Street