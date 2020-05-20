City of Hattiesburg building new fire station along Highway 49

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg will have its ninth fire station in an effort to respond to scenes in a timely manner.

The station is being built in North Hattiesburg along Highway 49. The City says Station #9 will cut down the response time from six to 12 minutes to three to five minutes.

Meanwhile, the biggest impact on the station will be the lower cost of insurance for people who live in the area.

“So right now in the furthest parts north of the city, even though the Hattiesburg Fire Department is a class four rating, because some of the businesses are more than five miles away from our closest station, they have class 10 insurance rates. This means going from Class 10 to Class 4 is going to generate significant savings for them,” said Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.

The City is hoping to have the station completed by Spring 2021.