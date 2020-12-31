City of Hattiesburg does virtual ball drop

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- Hattiesburg hosts annual Hub sign drop “Midnight on Front Street” virtually on hburgnye.com

The annual live event will premiere online instead of in person to prevent citizens from yet another gathering opportunity brought by the holidays. The Mayor says the decision prioritizes public health and lessens the spread of the Coronavirus. The event will feature a highlight reel from 2020’s best moments and will be followed by remarks from Mayor Toby Barker, then the Hub Sign drop.

In addition to preventing any gatherings the city also advises residents, all local orders will be continued through January 16, 2021 to match Governor Reeves’ statewide orders. This includes all local mask mandates, occupancy limits and requirements that bars, restaurants and clubs shall close in-house services by 10 p.m.

The annual dropping of the city’s historic hub sign, began in 2018 and reportedly hosted approximately 8,000 guests during thee 2019 event.