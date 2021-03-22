City of Hattiesburg expanding COVID-19 vaccination sites

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Across the state, COVID-19 vaccination efforts are expanding. Last Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves announced that people 16 and older are eligible to get the vaccine.

To help with this demand, the City of Hattiesburg is stepping up its vaccination efforts by hosting more vaccine drives in underserved communities. On Monday, leaders and healthcare partners from Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic made the announcement to expand vaccination efforts.

Toby Barker, Mayor of Hattiesburg, said, “Having this second vaccination effort at C E Roy Community Center really helps us drive home and make sure that we are taking care of underserved populations and giving them access to this life saving vaccine.”

The mayor said the vaccination effort this weekend at C E Roy Community Center will give out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people who want it.

“The sooner that everyone can get their shot, the sooner we can return to some sense of normalcy,” he stated.

Councilwoman Deborah Delgado said the city is committed to answering any questions or concerns people may have regarding this vaccine.

“I would like to encourage those in the general public to come out and get this vaccine to take an additional step to protect our community,” she stated.

The vaccination event this weekend will happen at C E Roy Community Center. The one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given on a first come first serve basis to people 16 and older starting at 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.