City of Hattiesburg gains more Public Safety Officers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)-New Public safety officers in both the Fire department and Police department joined their respective forces.



In a lateral transfer held by Mayor Toby Barker four firemen and two police officers were sworn in. This is the first time the swearing has been held with both departments together. A lateral transfer means these officers and firefighters are coming from one law enforcement agency to another.

Four firefighters were issued the oath of office by Barker and badges were pinned by Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade. These firefighters include: Mario Hyatt, Alex Lininger, Brandon Pfleuger and Walter M. Green, II



” Its just a different perspective of being away kind of like from the outside looking in when you see things that may be taken for granted for a bit but being far off and then coming back you see those things you capitalize on whether its safety or preventing hazards and even boosting morale around the station as well.” -Walter Green, Fire Fighter

The lateral transfer for the Fire department follows a recent graduating fire academy class in October, bring the department to 120 firefighters with another academy class set to begin in February.

For the Police department, this ceremony is the last one for Police Chief Anthony Parker before he retires. The two officers sworn in during the ceremony were Deandre Billiot and Deundra Willis. Billiot and Willis bring 15 years of experience, collectively, to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

The lateral transfers for the Police department bring department numbers to 105 officers. Billiot and Willis will spend the next three weeks in training at the Hattiesburg Police Academy to learn the department’s policies and procedures according to Chief Parker.