City Of Hattiesburg taking applications for its Youth Council

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-The City of Hattiesburg is now seeking applicants for the 2021-22 Mayor’s Youth Council from local high school students (grades 9th – 12th) who reside in Hattiesburg.

The mission of the Mayor’s Youth Council is to serve as youth ambassadors for the City of Hattiesburg while allowing students the opportunity to develop leadership and citizenship skills. Through this program, students will promote, recognize and advocate on behalf of issues and initiatives that impact the lives of young people in Hattiesburg says Mayor Toby Barker.

As a part of the program, council members must live in the city limits of Hattiesburg, be enrolled at a local high school or in a home school program, in the 9th-12th grades and be required to participate in community service. The deadline to apply is Friday, September 24, 2021, by 5pm. Select applicants will be scheduled for an interview on September 28th, 29th and 30th during after school school hours. All applicants will be notified by October 1, 2021, regarding the new class selection.

To apply, students can visit.