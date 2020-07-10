City of Jackson alerts customers to sanitary sewer overflow

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, July 9, the City of Jackson issued an alert to customers in the Savanna Street Wastewater Treatment Plant area concerning a sanitary sewer overflow/bypass.

According to leaders, the overflow occurred as a result of excessive infiltration and inflow after the significant rain event on July 8, 2020. The public is being warned to avoid contact with the Pearl River from Savanna Street in Jackson to Swinging Bridge Road in Byram until the SSO/Bypass has ceased.

