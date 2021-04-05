City of Jackson announces 2021 Movies in the Park Series

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s Department of Parks and Recreation announced its 4th Annual Drive-In Movies in the Park Series. The series will begin on April 16.

According to leaders, a movie will be shown on a digital Jumbo-Tron outdoor movie screen. Friday nights are for family-themed movies, and Saturday nights will feature adult-themed movies. Admission is $5.00 per vehicle, cash only. No grills or glass containers are permitted.

Social distancing will be practiced, and parking will be limited. Everyone must remain in or near the vehicles and wear face masks at all times.

You can find the times and dates below: