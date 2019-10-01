City of Jackson assures no zoo employees will lose jobs or salaries, zoo board still skeptic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting at midnight on Oct. 1st the city of Jackson and its contract with the Jackson Zoological Society will be up as they switch the property to new management.

In the process, current employees at the zoo and the well being of the animals have been caught in the crossfires of how they’ll be paid and the animals are taken care of?

When you combine all the employees at the Jackson Zoo their experience adds up to over 100 years so we’re talking a lot of people who now worry they won’t make ends meet as the city takes over their employment until ZoOceanarium moves in.

Just a little after 4:00 pm the front gates of the Jackson Zoo closed tp the public and won’t be open for the next few months.

“The city is going to these workers and saying we’re going to reduce your pay,” Zoological Society President Alexander Chess claimed. “You have no benefits, no sick days. We believe that’s extremely impactful to the whole staff out there and they do a tremendous job.”

But still living behind those bars are hundreds of species of animals relying on workers to come in and feed them until the reopening, which Zoological board members fear the city overlooked.

“One of the city council said ‘oh we can feed the animals’ as if they’re pets or domestic animals,” Chess continued. “We beg to differ. There’s a unique skill set to maintain the nourishment of our animals.”

All this revolves around current employees possibly losing their jobs or receiving lower wages, but Candice Cole of Mayor Lumumba’s administration explained a different approach.

“The council voted to hire every worker on as a consultant,” Director of Communications Candice Cole told us. “No one should suffer any wage losses due to the zoo having to temporary closed.”

“The Interim Director at the zoo is one of the individuals that we are in that consultant agreement with,” Mayor Chockwe Antar Lumumba said. “So we should not miss a step because we’re working with the same people who have been there over the last several months.”

The mayor’s office wouldn’t comment on specifics with zoo employees losing their healthcare benefits or holiday pay, but Mayor Lumumba himself did point to it being the lack of financial stability at the Zoological Society, while they passed the blame to him.

“The city isn’t doing it,” Mayor Lumumba argued. “It ends because the Jackson Zoological Society doesn’t have the financial resources to accomplish that for them.”

“Our focus is the caring of the animals and the supporting of the staff,” Chess stated. “The city’s focus is paying as less as they can.”

The new consultant work for current zoo employees will go into effect Oct. 1st keeping all the animals’ routines on schedule. Though experts plan the renovation and new USDA licensing to be done in two months, this time frame is not guaranteed.