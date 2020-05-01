City of Jackson awarded $1.2M from Surdna Foundation to advance racial justice through art

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the City of Jackson announced they received a $1.2M award

from the Surdna Foundation to work with the Community Aid & Development Corporation as

part of a regranting and municipal partnership, to invest in artists from communities of color.

The award will be distributed in equal parts over the course of three years.

This grant award will fund the Live. Impact. Create. Initiative, which is geared toward

empowering people of color to use their artistry and voice to address social justice radically

through the arts. The initiative will financially support fellows and offer training to develop

leadership and social injustice resolution skills.

Fellows will be tasked with curating projects which shed light on community needs and will partner with young creative people of color to cultivate unorthodox solutions to community problems. The project will launch in two phases.

The first will be dedicated to gathering valuable community impact, followed by the selection of

fellows and individual project implementation.

The award is part of a three-year artist regranting initiative through Surdna’s Thriving Cultures

program, which will support up to 260 projects by artists of color working with their

communities around the country to imagine and practice racially just systems and structures.

Through this award, regranting partners, such as the Community Aid & Development

Corporation, will distribute Surdna’s funds to artists, artist collectives and small artist

organizations and will provide direct, on-the-ground support and technical assistance.

“Art has been a means of influencing culture and speaking to social concerns for generations.

And so, we’re happy for this partnership that allows us to continue a necessary conversation

about how we confront issues of racial justice and inequity,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar

Lumumba.

“As communities across our nation work together to survive COVID-19, artists are uniquely

positioned to help us imagine and build a more just future in which we all can thrive,” said F.

Javier Torres-Campos, Program Director of the Foundation’s Thriving Cultures program. “We

are proud to partner with organizations that provide direct, on-the-ground support and technical

assistance to artists of color. Our artist regranting cohort invests in the leaders and communities

most impacted by injustice because they bring the necessary lived experience, strategies, and

creativity to realize racially just societies.”