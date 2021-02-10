City of Jackson braces for cold weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In January 2018, the capital city saw 25 water main breaks in a single day, and more than 200 in that month alone.

Freezing temperatures are expected starting Thursday night until early next week.

Jackson’s Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams says, preparation is key with this type of weather.

Williams says to make sure all your outside faucets are covered and keep air flowing throughout your home. To do this he recommends opening up your cabinet doors. Also, cover anything that may have a potential to freeze.

Williams says, freezing conditions could last for days, which could be troublesome for the area.

“Typically we will have cold weather come in, and it will be out the next day…We’ll be looking at possibly 3 to 4 days of experiencing freezing temperatures.”

And if you notice any problems during these freezing weather conditions, call the 311 action line to file a service request.