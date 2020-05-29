City of Jackson creates climate change task force

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson, along with local partners, established the Climate Mitigation and Adaptation Task Force, otherwise known as CliMAT. The task force is geared toward developing and implementing municipal climate change solutions by addressing climate change mitigation through the reduction of emissions, and adaptation.

The Task force will begin developing a comprehensive Climate Mitigation and Adaptation Plan, while working on recently initiated projects which include an Extreme Heat Preparedness Plan (supported by a grant from the National League of Cities Local Climate Solutions Engagement); Urban Heat Mapping (NOAA-funded 2020 Heat Campaign), and Municipal Carbon Accounting (supported by Environmental Insights Explorer).

The task force, which meets monthly, is chaired by Dr. Dominika Parry, PhD and CEO of 2oC Mississippi. Chief Administrative Officer, Dr. Robert Blaine serves as a representative for the City of Jackson.

Other members serving on the CliMAT Taskforce are as follows:

David Bickham, Bickham Innovation Catalysts, LLC

Abby Bramann, Pearl River Keeper

Thorne G. Butler, Mississippi Ice and Court Sports Association

Kathy Egland, NAACP-National Board, Environmental and Climate Justice Committee

Catherine Lee, Green and Health Homes Initiatives

Alan Penman, MBChB, PhD, MPH, 2 o C Mississippi and UMMC

C Mississippi and UMMC Joan Wesley, PhD, Jackson State University

For more information, visit: https://www.2cmississippi.org/climat.