City of Jackson decides not to extend permits for St. Paddy’s Day parade, Blues Marathon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a news conference on Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced the city’s events committee decided to forgo issuing permits to the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day parade and the Mississippi Blues Marathon.

The committee decided not to issue to permits out of an abundance of caution due to the coronavirus pandemic. The City of Jackson also denied a permit for the Dixie National Rodeo parade.

According to Mayor Lumumba, there was a COVID-19 mitigation plan put in place for the Mississippi Blues Marathon. He said the city and sponsors were concerned about a possible super-spreader event.

“Those are things that we look forward to each and every year. But out of an abundance of caution and trying to make certain that we can do everything that we can to protect ourselves and our residents, there have been a number of events that we’ve had to forgo within the last 12 months. And unfortunately, these are examples of a few other events that until we can see a safer condition, we’ll have to forgo this year,” he said.

Last week, organizers with the Mississippi Blues Marathon announced the in-person race has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 16, 2021.