City of Jackson demolishes abandoned Appleridge shopping center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A South Jackson shopping center that’s been abandoned for years is now coming down, and a local pastor is happy to see an eyesore finally being removed.

Apostolic Restoration Ministry is right across the street from the old Appleridge shopping center. The pastor, Landford Porter, said he’s been fighting for three years to have this torn down, and this week his prayers have been answered.

The pastor said this is just phase two of his plan for the space.

“Our plan is to turn it into an 80 unit senior citizen housing retirement complex. Forty one-bedroom and forty two-bedroom apartments with a state of the art medical center on site, a beauty salon, as well as a barber shop, and a workout center for the residents,” said Porter.

He said it took three years to tear down the old building, but it won’t take as long to rebuild.

One of the contractors working on the demolition site said it’s a pretty big job. and it will take sometime to remove the old building.