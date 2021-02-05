City of Jackson denies permit for Dixie National Rodeo Parade

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be a memorial processional for the late Lecile Harris, professional rodeo clown and longtime performer at the Dixie National Rodeo, on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. The processional around the State Fairgrounds will include family members of Harris, special dignitaries, mounted horse groups and the famous Dixie National Wagon Train.

“The City of Jackson denied the permit for the 2021 Dixie National Parade,” said Gipson. “In its place, we are continuing with our celebration of the life of Lecile Harris with a memorial processional around the very Mississippi Fairgrounds Complex where he performed for so many years. The procession will take place one year from the day Lecile completed his final performance of the 2020 rodeo, and then passed away later that night. I invite folks to come out and pay their respects this Saturday as we celebrate the life of the late Lecile Harris and pay homage to the impact he left on the city of Jackson, our state and rodeo communities across the nation. We are looking forward to holding the Dixie National Parade with all of our regular participants in 2022.”

The procession will begin on Mississippi Street on the State Fairgrounds, pass through the viewing area at Gate 7, turn onto Greymont Street through Gate 7, continue onto Madison Street, turn right onto Jefferson Street and turn right back onto Mississippi Street through Gate 14 onto the Fairgrounds. For those wishing to view the processional, seating will be available on the State Fairgrounds near Gate 7 on Mississippi Street.

Following the processional, Commissioner Gipson and the Harper Morgan Rodeo Company will hold a brief service and mural unveiling of Lecile Harris in the Mississippi Coliseum at 11:00 a.m. The public is invited to attend. The extensive mural featuring Lecile Harris is located inside the front lobby on the north side of the Mississippi Coliseum where visitors can see and learn about the renowned rodeo clown.

